Harrison County confirms 31 COVID-19 cases, declares public health emergency

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A public health emergency has been declared after 31 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Harrison County, Texas.

In a joint effort the City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown and Harrison County Judge Chad Sims issued a Second Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease to extend the timeframe to safeguard our community from COVID-19.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, April 13 the positive coronavirus testing data includes:

Total positive COVID-19 cases in Harrison County – 31

City of Marshall positive cases – 24

Harrison County positive cases – 7

The overall count includes two casualties

Under these amended orders, residents of the City of Marshall and Harrison County are still permitted to perform essential duties for their families:

Including obtaining medical supplies

Visiting a health care provider

Obtaining supplies they need to work from home

Grocery shopping

Engaging in outdoor activities while maintaining social distancing

To perform work defined as an essential service

Citizens at a high risk of illness from COVID-19 and people who are sick are urged to remain in their residence except to receive medical care.

Director of the Marshall – Harrison County Health District Jennifer Hancock said, “We understand the increase in positive COVID 19 cases can be concerning to residents. A number of these positive cases were diagnosed as a result of previously reported positive case investigations. We urge residents to continue to stay home to reduce your risk of exposure.”

