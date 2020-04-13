Chad M. Garland Tax Services
Harrison County confirms 31 COVID-19 cases, declares public health emergency

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A public health emergency has been declared after 31 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Harrison County, Texas.

In a joint effort the City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown and Harrison County Judge Chad Sims issued a Second Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease to extend the timeframe to safeguard our community from COVID-19.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, April 13 the positive coronavirus testing data includes:

  • Total positive COVID-19 cases in Harrison County – 31
  • City of Marshall positive cases – 24
  • Harrison County positive cases – 7
  • The overall count includes two casualties

Under these amended orders, residents of the City of Marshall and Harrison County are still permitted to perform essential duties for their families:

  • Including obtaining medical supplies
  • Visiting a health care provider
  • Obtaining supplies they need to work from home
  • Grocery shopping
  • Engaging in outdoor activities while maintaining social distancing
  • To perform work defined as an essential service

Citizens at a high risk of illness from COVID-19 and people who are sick are urged to remain in their residence except to receive medical care.

Director of the Marshall – Harrison County Health District Jennifer Hancock said, “We understand the increase in positive COVID 19 cases can be concerning to residents. A number of these positive cases were diagnosed as a result of previously reported positive case investigations. We urge residents to continue to stay home to reduce your risk of exposure.”

