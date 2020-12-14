Harrison County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing man

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a man who went missing last month.

Joshua Sutton, 47, was last seen on Nov. 29, and his truck was located at the dead end of Will Smith Road near FM 449.

Sutton was last seen on Nov. 29, and the last use of his cell phone was on Nov. 30. He is five-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua Sutton, is asked to please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.