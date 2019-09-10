Hasbro releasing “Ms. Monopoly” where women make more than men

(CNN) – A new makeover of a classic board game celebrates women’s empowerment.
“Ms. Monopoly” is an upgrade of Hasbro’s “Monopoly.”
In this version females players will make more money than their male challengers.
Women collect 240-monopoly bucks every time they pass “go.”
Men, meanwhile, still get the usual 200-bucks.
Another change–players don’t buy property, but rather invest in inventions that were created by women.
This new version comes on the heels of “monopoly socialism”–a tongue-in-cheek edition.
Hasbro also released Monopoly for millennials last year.
“Ms. Monopoly” is available for pre-order, beginning today.
