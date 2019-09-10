Hasbro releasing “Ms. Monopoly” where women make more than men

(CNN) – A new makeover of a classic board game celebrates women’s empowerment.

“Ms. Monopoly” is an upgrade of Hasbro’s “Monopoly.”

In this version females players will make more money than their male challengers.

Women collect 240-monopoly bucks every time they pass “go.”

Men, meanwhile, still get the usual 200-bucks.

Another change–players don’t buy property, but rather invest in inventions that were created by women.

This new version comes on the heels of “monopoly socialism”–a tongue-in-cheek edition.

Hasbro also released Monopoly for millennials last year.

“Ms. Monopoly” is available for pre-order, beginning today.

