Haughton man dies in Tuesday evening motorcycle crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A 30-year-old man from Haughton was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle Tuesday evening.

Bossier City Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was riding a motorcycle northbound on Benton Road at Hospital Drive when the driver of an SUV turned left from the southbound lane into the path of the motorcycle.

The Bossier City Fire Department transported the motorcyclist to Oschner LSU Health but he succumbed to injuries.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family.

The Bossier City Police Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. No impairment is suspected.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.