Haughton Police crack down on drunk drivers

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Haughton Police Department is stepping up its efforts to get drunk drivers off the road.

A Sobriety Checkpoint will take place between 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24 at an undisclosed location.

The checkpoint, which is being conducted as part of a grant awarded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” safety awareness campaign.

Bossier and Caddo Parish deputies will assist with the checkpoint.

Haughton Police Chief Todd Gibson said, “I encourage all motorists to be responsible when they get behind the wheel. Impaired driving is one of the primary factors in fatality crashes, and sobriety checkpoints are a deterrent to impaired driving in an effort to reduce alcohol-related injuries and deaths.”

