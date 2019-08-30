Hazmat on scene of gas well explosion in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Hazmat crews are on the scene of a gas well explosion in Red River Parish.

According to Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tony Murray the blast happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday in a remote area just north of the intersection Hwy 515 and Hwy 71.

There were no injuries and no evacuations.

Murray said the fire is still burning. Louisiana State Police and DEQ are also on the scene.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

