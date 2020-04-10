Health officials report 1,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 88 deaths in Oklahoma

Breaking News
April 10 LDH update: 19,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 755 deaths reported across the state
A Cleveland County Health Department employee, right, places a nasal swab into a tube at a mobile testing site for COVID-19 in Norman, Okla., Thursday, April 9, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported eight additional deaths in the state due to COVID-19 and 1,794 overall confirmed cases.

Oklahoma’s death toll due to the novel coronavirus is now 88.

The additional deaths include:

  • Two in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male over the age of 65.
  • Two in Osage County, both males older than 65.
  • One in Creek County, a male older than 65.
  • One in Garfield County, a female older than 65.
  • One in Pawnee County, a male older than 65.
  • One in Pottawatomie County, a female older than 65. 

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Oklahoma COVID-19 timeline
COVID-19 New Cases Bar Graph

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-10 at 7:00 AM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

