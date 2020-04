SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local men and women are on the front lines of healthcare providing care to patients during a difficult time.



Doctor Tamai T. Loveless is one of those people. She’s a pharmacist.

You’ll find her working at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. Her sister wanted to recognize Dr. Loveless for her hard work and dedication during the pandemic.