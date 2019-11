SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fitness trainer and lifestyle coach, Tiffany Cantlow, says you can enjoy your favorite foods this Thanksgiving, while being healthy. She says it’s all about portion control and having a color plate. Watch the entire interview above.

You can reach Tiffany Cantlow through her website https://ttonedfitness.com/

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.