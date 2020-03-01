Heavy rain and strong storms are possible for this week

Moisture levels continue to rise in the ArkLaTex. As moisture levels increase, we will see a few showers develop this evening and tonight. SPC outlined a Marginal Risk for our Arkansas counties. The main threat will be hail and damaging winds. Lows will only fall into the 60s.

Next week will start off wet. However, there is some good news about the forecast. Tuesday’s severe weather threat has decreased some. The best chance of severe weather will occur south of Interstate 20. In other words, the placement of the cold front will be critical for those who see strong storms. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. The slow-moving upper low will arrive in the ArkLaTex for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The best chance of rain will fall Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of the rainfall on Wednesday could be on the heavy side. Grounds are already saturated so it doesn’t take much to cause some flooding. We will watch the threat carefully. Through the week, many of us could receive 2-3″ of rain. Amounts will decrease north of Interstate 30. Sunshine will return for the second half of the work week.

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

69° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 69° 62°

Monday

74° / 62°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 74° 62°

Tuesday

68° / 55°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 68° 55°

Wednesday

57° / 48°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 90% 57° 48°

Thursday

68° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 68° 46°

Friday

67° / 42°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 67° 42°

Saturday

66° / 46°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 66° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

64°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
64°

63°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

63°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

63°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

