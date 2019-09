BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier detectives need your assistance finding a 15-year-old who ran away from home earlier this month.

Trinicia Dudley was last seen around 3 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2 at her home on Salem St. in Bossier City.

Investigators believe Trinicia may be in the area of Murvon St. in Shreveport.

Anyone with information on Trinicia’s whereabouts is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.