Help BSO provide a warm meal to those in need during the holidays

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Sheriff’s Office needs your help providing a good, hearty meal to those in need this holiday season.

Dep. Daryl Brown, a school resource officer for Plantation Park Elementary School in Bossier City, shares how you can donate canned goods and non-perishable food items to Operation Blessing “Spirit of Christmas” Food Drive.

Students, parents, teachers, and visitors can drop off their canned goods and non-perishables in the large barrels located in common areas at most schools in Bossier Parish.

You can also make donations at barrels at the Viking Dr. Substation, Arthur Ray Teague Substation, and Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton.

All of the canned goods and non-perishable foods will then be collected and assembled into “Spirit of Christmas” food boxes which will be personally delivered by Bossier deputies and Posse members to about 500 homes with elderly and residents-in-need.

Brookshire’s Grocery also provides the boxes and a coupon for a hen in each box.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said, “The support of the Bossier Parish community and our schools each year is heartwarming. Everyone should be able to enjoy a good meal at Christmastime.”

Operation Blessing, which began in 1998, relies solely on year-round support from businesses, organizations, and individuals.

The program also provides food to about 200 families each week throughout the year.

