Help feed hungry families by donating to CPSO food drive

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can give thanks and give back this holiday season by participating in the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator recently announced that CPSO is holding a food drive throughout November to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Join deputies by dropping off your non-perishable food items at the following locations:

Caddo Correctional Center, 1101 Forum Drive;

CPSO Programs/ Detectives, 1501 Corporate Drive;

Patrol Administration, 4910 N. Market Street;

Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Avenue;

Caddo Courthouse/ Tax Department, 501 Texas Avenue;

Government Plaza, 7th floor, 505 Travis Street; or

Caddo 911 Communications, 1144 Texas Avenue;

The Food Bank serves over 75,000 people from seven northwest Louisiana parishes, including Caddo. Their primary needs are:

Canned Meat – (tuna, chicken, vienna sausages, spam)

Peanut Butter

Dried Beans

Rice

Pasta

Canned Vegetables

Canned Fruit

Cereal or Oatmeal

Flour

Sugar

For more information on the food drive, contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at 318-681-0666.