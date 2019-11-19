Help feed local families by enjoying holiday concert, running 5K

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There are several ways you can help the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana feed local families during the holidays.

Local musician Chuck Jones will be holding a Thanksgiving Benefit Concert from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Nov. 22 at Red River Brewing on 1200 Marshall St., Ste. 500 in Shreveport.

This smoke-free event will feature 5 bands including The Chuck Jones Band, Pocket Change with Buddy Flett, Sonny Rambin, and friends, What the Funk and The Lost Boys.

There will also be raffles, giveaways, and limited munchies.

Although admission is free, people are asked to bring canned or dry goods to the event that will go to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

The second event is the Turkey Trot which is a 5K run that will start at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 at the Shreveport Commons on 801 Crockett St.

This year’s race will start and finish at the new “Shreveport Common Urban Park.” It will go past the Municipal Auditorium, down Elvis Presley Dr., past the Historic Strand Theatre, wind through Downtown Shreveport, through Oakland Cemetery and back to the finish and enjoy the sights and sounds of Shreveport new “green space”.

All proceeds will go toward the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

The entry fee:

$30 Nov. 17-Nov. 27

$35 Race Morning

For more information visit https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Shreveport/SportspectrumTurkeyTrot

Meanwhile, you can also give thanks and give back this holiday season by participating in the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator announced earlier this month that CPSO is holding a food drive throughout November to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Click here for more information on the CPSO Food Drive

Click here for more ways to donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana