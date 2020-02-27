Help police find Bossier woman missing since last week

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City woman has been missing since last week and detectives need your help finding her.

Jessyca Gilmore, 33, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 19.

There is no indication of foul play at this point in the investigation. Detectives would like to speak with Gilmore to check on her wellbeing.

If you have seen or spoken with Gilmore please contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8611.

