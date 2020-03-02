Help police find man wanted in Shreveport burglary

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying a man wanted in connection with a burglary investigation.

The burglary happened on Feb. 22 in the Highland neighborhood.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD #20-005193.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories