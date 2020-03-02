Help police find man wanted in Shreveport burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying a man wanted in connection with a burglary investigation.

The burglary happened on Feb. 22 in the Highland neighborhood.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD #20-005193.

