Help police find missing Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help locating a Shreveport man who has been missing since June.

James Taylor, 38, who was reported missing on June 26 by his family, was last seen near the 7800 block of Youree Dr.

Taylor is described as a white male, standing 6′ tall and weighing 180 lbs. His family is deeply concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 option #3.

