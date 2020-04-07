Help police find missing Shreveport teen

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Amarkeyious Sims was last seen on March 23 in the Pines Rd. area.

Amarkeyious is described as a black male standing 6′ 1″ tall and weighing 170 lbs. He has a tattoo on both arms, one tattoo says “Cookie” and the other says “Lakeshia.”

Invesitgators said Amarkeyious is also known to frequent the Allendale area.

If you have any information on where Amarkeyious could be please contact Det. (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-7020.

