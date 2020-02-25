Help police identify 2 men wanted for thefts at Bossier City business

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize two men who stole items from a Bossier City business.

The thefts happened last month at 2nd & Charles in the 2000 block of Airline Dr.

On Jan. 18 surveillance video showed a white male enter the store, place several items in a basket and then leave without paying. The merchandise that was stolen was valued at $145.

The man was wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt, dark jeans, tennis shoes, and a gray baseball cap.

On Jan. 28 a black male was seen on camera grabbing several DVD movies, placing them under his clothing and then leaving the store without paying. The merchandise that was stolen was valued at $95.

The man was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved hoodie, sweat pants, with a yellow bandana on his head. He was seen leaving in a red Hyundai, unknown model.

Anyone with information on the identity of these two men is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com.

