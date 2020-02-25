Help police identify 2 men wanted for thefts at Bossier City business

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize two men who stole items from a Bossier City business.

The thefts happened last month at 2nd & Charles in the 2000 block of Airline Dr.

On Jan. 18 surveillance video showed a white male enter the store, place several items in a basket and then leave without paying. The merchandise that was stolen was valued at $145.

The man was wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt, dark jeans, tennis shoes, and a gray baseball cap.

On Jan. 28 a black male was seen on camera grabbing several DVD movies, placing them under his clothing and then leaving the store without paying. The merchandise that was stolen was valued at $95.

The man was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved hoodie, sweat pants, with a yellow bandana on his head. He was seen leaving in a red Hyundai, unknown model.

Anyone with information on the identity of these two men is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories