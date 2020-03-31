Help police search for missing Shreveport teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a Shreveport teenager who has been since earlier this month.

Sha’Kayla Crumpton was last seen on March 16 in the 4900 block of Gloria Dr.

Sha’Kayla is described as a black female standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black Vans t-shirt and grey jogging pants.

According to SPD Sha’Kayla has been known to visit the Cedar Grove and Southern Hills area.

Anyone who knows where Sha’Kayla may be please contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7020 or 318-673-7300.

