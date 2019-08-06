Help Shreveport Police find runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help locating a Shreveport teenager who ran away from home last month.

Kierra Thomas, 15, was last seen on July 8 in the 600 block of Browning. She was wearing blue leggings, a blue shirt, gray shoes, and blue bandanna.

Kierra is described as a black female standing 5′ 6″ tall and weighing 130 lbs. She also has long braids which contain some blue in color braids.

Police say she often carries a black purse and backpack with her.

Anyone with information on Kierra’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. J. Gaddy 318-673-7020.

