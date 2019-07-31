Help Shreveport Police identify Home Depot theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives want to know if you recognize two suspects who tried to steal multiple items from Home Depot.

The theft happened back on July 10 in the 6900 block of Pines Rd.

When officers arrived they learned that two white males were seen on video trying to take several items from the business.

The suspects drove away in a grey Ford Fusion with a Louisiana license plate number ZUP 696.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is urged to contact them at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

