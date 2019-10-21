Help SPD find missing woman and man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help locating a Shreveport woman and man who have been missing since last month.

Sharonica Sharp, 27, was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 3000 block of Lindholm St.

Sharp is described as a black female, standing 5′ 8″ tall and weighing 230 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Sharp’s whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Meanwhile, investigators are also looking for 45-year-old Shawn Oakman.

Oakman was last seen on Sept. 23 in the 900 block of McNeil and is considered to be homeless.

Oakman is described as a white male standing 6′ 2″ tall and weighing 175 lbs.

Anyone with information on Oakman’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. J. Gaddy (318) 673-7020.