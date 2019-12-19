Help SPD reunite missing woman with her family

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help locating a Shreveport woman who has been missing since earlier this week.

Grace Foucha, 19, was reported missing on Dec. 16 by her mother. She suffers from a mental illness and was recently discharged from a local hospital.

Grace stands 5’4″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Grace’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 673-7300, option 3.

