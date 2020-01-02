Help SPD track down a pair of suspected burglars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two suspects who burglarized a Shreveport business last month.

The burglary happened back on Dec. 22 in the 5100 block of Interstate Dr.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money. A truck that was stolen prior to the burglary has also been recovered.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information about the identities of these suspects is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 19-199445 with your tip.

