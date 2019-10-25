Heritage, Hearts, and Arts set to host their 1st national art show

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Heritage, Hearts, and Arts is hosting their first national art show featuring downtown Texarkana, Arkansas.

The show will display art pieces from 62 artists from 18 different states. The artwork will be judged by a local panel and awards totaling $2,600 will be given away.

Show coordinator, Danny Helms hopes this art gallery will bring in tourists and bring the people of the community closer together.

“Art is wide open for a wide range of people. Whether you’re an artist or not an artist people have that old phrase, ‘Well I don’t know anything about art but I know what I like.’ There’s something here for everybody to like,”

Helms said the show contains several cultural and educational pieces that all teachers should bring their students to see.

A reception will be held from 2 to 4 pm this Saturday and is free to the public. The show will run through November 30th at 105 Olive Street.

