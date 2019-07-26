High school football coach holds life skills camp

(NBC News) – A high school football coach in South Carolina is on a mission to use the team’s summer camp to help players become better both on and off the field.

Chapman High School head football coach Mark Hodge has developed a “Player Development Camp” in which members of the football team learn not only football basics, but life skills-such as proper meal etiquette, financial literacy and even how to properly tie a necktie.

The team still has plenty of time to perfect their on-field play as well. Their first game isn’t until August 23.

