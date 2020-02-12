High water projected for Lake Bistineau, sandbags offered in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — High water is being projected on Lake Bistineau following the recent heavy rainfall and saturated ground conditions.

According to forecasters with the National Weather Service additional rainfall is expected, and that, along with rain impacting the Dorcheat Bayou system, will most likely push Lake Bistineau to a crest at 144 feet by Feb. 20.

Although Bistineau appears to be rising, the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reports other main waterways in the parish are in good shape and flowing.

Water levels on the Red River are forecast to crest at 28 feet by Friday, Feb. 14.

According to Executive Director Ian Snellgrove, BOHSEP will continue to monitor gauges on parish waterways and will post updates as needed.

On Lake Bistineau, water levels could rise above the flood pool stage by early Sunday morning, forecasters said. An automatic no-wake order is posted when the lake reaches an elevation of 144 feet.

Residents on the lake may see flooding on access roads and should secure low area buildings and docks along with boats and other types of watercraft.

Forecasters predict flooding similar to that experienced during Spring, 2019 when Bistineau crested at 144.5 feet could be expected.

Residents who may want to pick up sandbags as a precaution may do so at the following locations:

Highway Department, 410 Mayfield, Benton, 318-965-3752. The highway department is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Hours are subject to change if emergency situations should warrant.

South Bossier Fire District #2, 1325 Robinson Rd., Elm Grove, 318-987-2555

Haughton Fire District #1, 4494 Hwy 80, Haughton, 318-949-9440 Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto, Plain Dealing

Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave, Haughton, 318-949-9401

Locations throughout the parish where sandbag storage containers have been placed are self-service. Those who need sandbags from satellite locations should call the parish.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.