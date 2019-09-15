SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-An annual music festival hit another high note Saturday.

Thousands of folks filled Columbia Park Saturday afternoon for the 16th annual Highland Jazz and Blues Festival.

Musicians from northwest Louisiana, as well as across the country stopped by to perform on two stages, filling the air with non-stop music.

But the community event is about more than just music. There were also dozens of food and art vendors onsite and a kid’s zone.

“I love jazz. I love blues,” said Rosanne Garrett. “That’s my thing. I just love it. We just came out to be family. Enjoy the atmosphere and get some good food.”

Organizers say the free music festival is a gift to the community from the Highland Area Partnership.

