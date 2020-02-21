Hiring process for Caddo Commission clerk is delayed

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – More than two months have passed and the Caddo Parish Commission is still without a clerk.

Jeff Everson was selected with a majority vote in December, but an opinion from the ethics board has put his hiring process on hold.

With a eight to four vote on a substitute motion from Commissioner Mario Chavez, the commission decided to delay further action regarding Everson until March 19th. At that time the commission will review updated recommendations from the ethics board.

In the event there is still a dispute, the deputy clerk could permanently take the position.