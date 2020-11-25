Historic C.C. Antoine house turned into illegal dumping site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The historic C.C. Antoine house in Allendale has been turned into an illegal dump site.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor made the shocking discovery over the weekend.

“I literally screamed when I drove up on the property and witnessed, it looked like a chop shop in the front yard.”

Car parts could be found on the front lawn of the house on Perrin street. Now Taylor wants to strengthen an ordinance already on the books in Shreveport for illegal dumping.

“If you are caught dumping within our area then I want you to come clean up that area from 90 days to six months because in some ways you’re going to have to get the message that you just can not dump.”

This isn’t a first for Taylor, she found another dumping site two weeks ago in her district.

Craig Lee is the organizer of several initiatives to revitalize this site and continue the legacy of C.C. Antoine, a former State Senator and Lieutenant Governor.

“It’s beyond comprehension. This is like our iconic treasure. This would be just like dumping at Martin Luther King’s historic home in Atlanta, Georgia.”

Taylor says she is turning over items found at the dump site to SPD. She believes it includes information that could help them track down the person responsible for it.