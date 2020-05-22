History made at Shreveport City Court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Honorable Pammela S. Lattier is the first woman and first African American Chief Judge for the Shreveport City Court. Chief Judge Lattier was sworn in at Shreveport City Court.

Chief Judge Felicia Toney Williams, Second Circuit Court of Appeal, swore in Lattier for this historic occasion.

Justice Joe Bleich (ret.), Judge Shonda Stone, (Second Circuit Court of Appeal), Judge Sheva Sims, (Shreveport City Court), Mr. David Wyndon Sr., Mr. Irvin Bolden, Sr., members of Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., city court staff and others attended Friday’s ceremony.

Lattier earned a Juris Doctor from Southern University Law Center in 1989 and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Georgia in 1985. Prior to her election to the bench in 2008, she served as an Administrative Law Judge for the State of Louisiana, a Judicial Hearing Officer for the First Judicial District Court, as a staff attorney for the Louisiana Department of Social Services, Support Enforcement Services and an Assistant District Attorney for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Due to the social distancing restrictions, Chief Lattier was unable to extend an invitation to the public, Lattier stated, “I would’ve loved to have had the entire community in attendance with me at this special event.”

She’s is the mother of one daughter, Amber Elise Lattier.