Home Depot theft suspect caught on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Crime Stoppers need your assistance identifying a suspect accused of taking items from a Home Depot in Shreveport.

The theft happened back on Nov. 19 in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

The suspect was caught on camera leaving the business without paying for his items.

A reward is being offered in this case. Anyone with information about this suspect’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 19-180722 with your tip.

