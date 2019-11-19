Home Depot theft suspect on the run

Live Now
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera stealing items from a local Home Depot.

The theft happened on Thursday, Nov. 14 in the 6900 block of Pines Rd. in Shreveport.

A white male was seen on surveillance video taking merchandise before leaving the store.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who has information on the identity of this suspect is urged to contact 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

