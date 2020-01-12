Homeland Security asks Bossier residents to report storm damage

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KMSS-KTAL) – The Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials is urging residents who suffered storm damage to report their damage.

Any Bossier Parish home or business that was damaged by the severe weather overnight Saturday is asked to call (318) 425-5352 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

After hours, people who call will receive a call back.

People calling or emailing will need to provide the following information: name, address, phone number, whether covered by insurance, whether the property is owned or rented and the extent of the damage.

This information will assist Bossier leaders to determine the extent of damage from this event, and also will be reported to the state.

