Homework Controversy: Rape Question Angers Parents

(KPRC/NBC News) Parents in Spring, Texas are asking how a question about rape ended up on a biology homework assignment for ninth graders at Klein Collins High School.

The question was part of a biology DNA assignment and reads:

“Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects rape Suzy?”

“It’s upsetting and I know girls this age, just the thought…they know that rape is forced non-consensual sex and that upsets them,” said Cookie VonHaven, who has a daughter in 10th grade. “That’s why I can’t fathom a teacher putting that on a test.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2FPlxa3

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.