Hospital workers receive a huge ‘thank you’ from Shreveport businesses

Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Several Shreveport businesses are teaming up to show their appreciation for hospital employees who are on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hargrove Roofing along with Twisted Root and Pizza Rev decided to give over $5000 in restaurant gift cards those who work in the medical field.

On Monday the group made its first delivery to Willis Knighton-Pierremont. They will be making deliveries to different hospitals each day this week.

When Billy Hargrove, of Hargrove Roofing, reached out to Grant Nuckolls of Twisted Root, and Cassidy King and Mark Florsheim of Pizza Rev to craft a plan of support for the hospital employees, they were eager to help.

Hargrove said, “We are already fortunate enough to be able to provide a service to keeps our clients safe and sound of mind, but to take a step back from our everyday operation, and really get to support to the ultimate service providers is what life is all about.”

Nuckolls said, “Serving our neighbors hot meals is at the core of what we do, and it’s our honor to contribute to medical staff at area hospitals who are fighting on the front lines to protect our loved ones in the community.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.