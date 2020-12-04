Hospitalizations are increasing in East Texas and restrictions could return if trends continue

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Before Thursday, Northeast Texas saw an increase of hospitalizations for four straight days. Earlier this week, the state health department met with officials in regions who were seeing a surge of hospitalizations greater than 15%.

The recent surge of COVID 19 across Texas and the United States comes as no surprise to the CHRISTUS hospital system. “Right now, our hospitals in our system are reaching all time highs in COVID patients,” said CHRISTUS Dr. Mark Anderson.

In October, Governor Greg Abbott made an executive order stating if hospitals in a region exceeds 15% or more for seven straight days. Businesses will be required to lower capacity from 75% to 50%. “We aren’t trying to punish businesses. We want people to remain healthy,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.

With an expected COVID surge to continue, health officials are concerned. However at this time, CHRISTUS is able to handle the COVID patients.