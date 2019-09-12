Hostess causing controversy over ‘peanut butter and pickle filling’ Twinkies

Hostess is causing a social media frenzy over a controversial flavor combination.

The company tweeted out a picture of peanut butter and pickle sandwich flavored Twinkies.

The green and brown box says these iconic golden sponge cakes contain peanut butter and pickle filling–and it’s igniting debates all across twitter.

Social media users expressing everything from intrigue to disgust.

Others wondered if they were being trolled.

All the buzz finally causing hostess to come forward and say this was all just a joke.

