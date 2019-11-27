House fire sends Shreveport firefighter to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A firefighter has been taken to the hospital following a house fire in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

The blaze broke out shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of College St. near Southern Ave.

When SFD crews arrived units they saw heavy smoke coming from the two-story home.

A Shreveport firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No word yet on his condition.

A neighbor helped a woman and her dog escape the burning home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

