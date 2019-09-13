Houston police say officer shot, taken to a hospital

UPDATE: At an emotional news conference, Chief Art Acevedo asked people to pray for the unidentified 29-year-old officer, who he said is in guarded condition.

He said one of the suspects was shot and killed in the exchange of fire, two other men were in custody and police were searching for the fourth.

Acevedo said the chaotic evening of violence began at about 9:56 p.m. Thursday with the carjacking, but the vehicle soon ran out of gas and the suspects fled. Police believe the men then assaulted a priest and stole his cell phone. The firefight took place about 15 minutes later.

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one officer has been shot and taken to a hospital.

The shooting occurred about 10:35 p.m. Thursday. Additional details, including the officer’s condition, haven’t been released.

Police in their tweet about the shooting said one suspect is in “an unknown condition.”

Chief Art Acevedo tweeted: “Please pray for our officer.” He added that one suspect was “down” and that others are in custody. He said they are seeking additional suspects.