How to keep your New Year resolution to stay healthy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – T-Toned fitness trainer, Tiffany Cantlow joined us this morning, sharing what you need to know to keep your resolution to stay healthy.

She says towards the end of January, people start to slack on their resolution to live a healthy lifestyle.

Watch the video above to learn some quick tips for keeping your fitness resolution.

If you’d like to get in touch with Tiffany with your fitness needs, she can be reached at https://ttonedfitness.com/

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.