How to watch the first presidential debate

CLEVELAND (NewsNation Now) — For the first time, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go face-to-face in a presidential debate on Tuesday.
The debate will be split into six, 15 minute segments:
- The Trump and Biden records
- The Supreme Court
- Coronavirus
- The Economy
- Race and violence in U.S. cities
- Integrity of the election
The commercial-free debate will be will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.
Watch the debate beginning at 9 p.m. (ET)/ 8 p.m. (CT). You can watch on WGN America, on NewsNationNow.com or the free NewsNation Now app.