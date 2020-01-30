How you can spot and stop robocalls

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If those annoying robocalls are driving you insane the Better Business Bureau has some tips on how you can put a stop to them.

Many different scams use robocalls, from bogus companies claiming to lower utility bills or credit card rates, government grants, vacation packages and calls from individuals posing as IRS agents.

How to avoid robocall scams:

The Federal Trade Commission recommends three key steps consumers can take to help reduce unwanted calls: Hang up. Block. Report.

Hang up. If you pick up the phone and get a recorded sales pitch, hang up. The call is illegal. Don’t speak to them. Don’t press a button to supposedly remove your name from a list. (That could result in even more calls.) Hang up. Furthermore, alert your employees that if they see a call that says it’s from the IRS or Social Security Administration, don’t trust it. Scammers know how to fake the Caller ID information. Block. You can reduce the number of unwanted calls you get by using call-blocking technologies. Your options differ depending on the model of your phone, service provider and whether you use a traditional landline or internet phone service. Visit ftc.gov/calls for advice. Report. After you hang up, report the unwanted or illegal call to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint. The more information they have about the call, the better they can target our law enforcement efforts.

What you can do to stop robocalls:

Consumers can help the government combat robocall scams by reporting the calls they receive. The FTC recently announced Operation Call it Quits, a partnership with state and federal partners to crack down on robocalls.

As of June 2019, it’s included 94 actions targeting operations around the country that are responsible for more than one billion calls. Be sure to report the unwanted or illegal call to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.

In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission initiative provides telecommunications companies and other partners with known rob callers’ telephone numbers every day.

The FTC collects scammers’ telephone numbers from consumer complaints, and the more consumers who report numbers, the faster it can develop its blacklist database. Report a scam call here.

In Canada, residents can also report illegal robocalls. Go to the National Do Not Call list to file a complaint. Consumers can also report robocalls to BBB.org/ScamTracker.

BBB shares Scam Tracker information with government and law enforcement agencies, so every piece of information is helpful in tracking down scammers.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.