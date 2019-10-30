H&T Seafood Inc. recalls frozen fillets, no USDA inspection

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2019 – H&T Seafood Inc., a Bell, California firm, is recalling an undetermined amount of Siluriformes products that were packed and distributed without the benefit of USDA inspection and used the mark of inspection without authorization, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen Swai fillet items were produced over an undetermined amount of time. The following product is subject to recall:

1-lb. plastic bags containing frozen fillets of “FISHERMAN’S WHARF SWAI FILLETS PRODUCT OF VIETNAM” with any USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to warehouse/distribution centers and retail locations in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and South Carolina.

The problem was discovered by FSIS personnel during surveillance at a retail store.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

