Human chain helps rescue swimmer in Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – Remarkable video shows a group of people come together to help a save a person who was struggling during a swim off the coast of Florida.

The video, which was shot by Kassie Strickland and Carrie Strickland, shows a human chain-forming in order to help rescue a swimmer in distress in Panama City Beach.

Eventually, the swimmer was brought to shore and a sheriff’s deputy jumped into action.

The condition of the swimmer is unknown at this time.

