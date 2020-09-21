Hunters for the Hungry work to end hunger in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One group of hunters in Louisiana believes in sharing their bounty with others who are less fortunate.

Hunters for the Hungry donated their Sunday at Minden Floral Shop collecting food donations to end hunger in Minden of “Hunger Action Month.”

The volunteers, hunters and business owners have partnered with the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank for seven years to provide food for people of Webster Parish.

The Hunters for the Hungry program is sponsored by Louisiana Wildlife And Fisheries and has attracted hunters with big hearts throughout Louisiana.

The Minden drive will donate all food and monetary donations to Louisiana Teen Challenge and the Joe Leblanc Food Pantry in Minden.

According to Todd Buffington, a member of Hunters for the Hungry, the donations have had a big effect in the Minden community. “There’s been years we have collected well over a thousand pounds of food and to the food pantry and teen challenge,” he said, adding that in some years the donations have carried Teen Challenge and the food pantry two-to-three months and helped them keep operating.

“The money we received in donations today we can actually stretch it way further then you could a local grocery store by purchasing through the food bank,” said Jessica Lewis of the Joe Leblanc Food Pantry.

Sunday, the group collected more than 500 pounds of donated food and more than $80 in donations.

If you missed Sunday’s food donation drive donations will still be collected at the Wildthings Custom and Meats Store. You can donate Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

