SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Huntington High School will be closed Monday, December 2 due to a power outage at the school.

SWEPCO crews are working to restore power at this time; however, it is believed it will take much of the morning to do so.

We will keep you updated as soon as power is restored.

