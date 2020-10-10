Hurricane Delta leaves thousands without power in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hurricane Delta has left thousands in northwest Louisiana without power.

According to SWEPCO, Natchitoches and Sabine Parishes have the most outages.

Natchitoches – 4,025

Sabine – 2,088

On Friday, SWEPCO said they have 1,100 line, tree and support personnel from eight states ready to respond to expected Hurricane Delta power outages.

The restoration process focuses first on essential public health and safety facilities such as hospitals and police and fire stations.

