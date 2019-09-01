Hurricane Dorian: Louisiana sends ambulances/teams to help Florida prepare

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven ambulance teams with a total of 35 units and 80 personnel arrived in Florida Saturday as emergency officials there prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

The initiative was coordinated by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) to support states expected to be affected by the now Category 5 hurricane.

“This is one of several requests Louisiana offered to fill to help Florida deal with this emergency,” said Jim Waskom, GOHSEP director.

Some requests were cancelled due to changing conditions, Waskom said, adding that GOHSEP will continue to look for ways to assist other states that may see an impact from this major hurricane.

Waskom said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards made it clear that GOHSEP “should always look for ways to assist our state partners in the same way they assist us in times of need. Many states look for Louisiana’s support due to our experience and knowledge in dealing with emergencies.”

There is an established state-to-state assistance program used to coordinate support through GOHSEP that includes the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

EMAC helps during governor-declared states of emergency or disaster through a responsive, straightforward system that allows states to send personnel, equipment, and commodities to assist with response and recovery efforts in other states.

In addition, EMAC establishes a firm legal foundation for sharing resources between states. Once the conditions for providing assistance to a requesting state have been set, the terms constitute a legally binding agreement.

The EMAC legislation solves the problems of liability and responsibilities of cost and allows for credentials, licenses, and certifications to be honored across state lines.

